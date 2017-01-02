The MDC-T has gagged senior members from engaging in any succession and possible coalition discourses saying that the two were already closed chapters.

Morgan Tsvangirai's party was recently invited to join more than a dozen of other opposition political parties to form a coalition against Zanu PF ahead of the 2018 elections.

These parties include the Joice Mujuru led Zimbabwe People First, ZAPU of Dumiso Dabengwa, Simba Makoni's Mavambo Kusile Dawn and the Welshmen Ncube led MDC and many others.

These coalition seeking groups are now at a stage of choosing one Presidential candidate who will represent the pact and challenge Mugabe in the next elections.

The MDC-T said it was of the opinion that the coalition to choose a leader who had the best and strongest chance of defeating Mugabe. However, discord continues in the party with some senior officials still feeling that the MDC-T should go solo.

The party is also divided over the recent appointment of two vice Presidents, Elias Mudzuri and Nelson Chamisa, by Tsvangirai, which they said was not only unconstitutional but also showed their boss's dictatorial tendencies.

One of the senior MDC-T members who are anti the coalition told NewZimbabwe.com that besides having a strong support base which guarantees "us" electoral victory their worry was in the allocation of cabinet and government posts in the event of the coalition winning the next poll.

"Our position which is known by President (Tsvangirai) is that we are the most voted and favoured political party in Zimbabwe and everything being equal we win elections as we have always been doing since our formation in 1999," said the official who requested not to be named.

"All these parties in the so called coalition of opposition movements want to ride on us and get into government using our name and support base, and this is a living fact," the official said.

But in a harsh message to all the party members this week, MDC-T secretary general, Douglas Mwonzora, said the coalition debate was a closed chapter as it was discussed and concluded by the party's highest decision making organ, the National Executive Council.

"Our party allows democratic decision making, but once decisions have been made they have to be respected and not undermined," said Mwonzora.

"Some of the people who are vociferously anti-coalition sat in the National Council and did not voice any objection. What I need to stress is that no formal partnership has been concluded yet. We will look at whether potential partners add value to our struggle. We will be guided by what is in the interests of the party and the country and not what are interests of individuals. We must support our president and his leadership," Mwonzora said.