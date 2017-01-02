Western Sahara: Moroccan Forces Violently Crack Down On Protesters in Occupied Al-Ayun

Al-AYUN (Occupied Saharawi Territories)- Moroccan occupation forces have violently repressed a peaceful Saharawi protest in al-Ayun, who were claiming Western Sahara people's right to self-determination and independence, a Saharawi judicial source said Sunday.

The Saharawi protestors chanted slogans calling for an end to Moroccan occupation and respect of human rights in the occupied territories of Western Sahara.

They also demanded that all political Saharawi prisoners in Moroccan jails be set free, the source added.

Ahead of the trial of the Saharawi political prisoners of Gdeim Izik group, Moroccan authorities have deployed military forces in the occupied towns to suppress the peaceful demonstrators calling for Western Sahara people's right to self-determination.