1 January 2017

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Western Sahara: Moroccan Forces Violently Crack Down On Protesters in Occupied Al-Ayun

Tagged:

Related Topics

Al-AYUN (Occupied Saharawi Territories)- Moroccan occupation forces have violently repressed a peaceful Saharawi protest in al-Ayun, who were claiming Western Sahara people's right to self-determination and independence, a Saharawi judicial source said Sunday.

The Saharawi protestors chanted slogans calling for an end to Moroccan occupation and respect of human rights in the occupied territories of Western Sahara.

They also demanded that all political Saharawi prisoners in Moroccan jails be set free, the source added.

Ahead of the trial of the Saharawi political prisoners of Gdeim Izik group, Moroccan authorities have deployed military forces in the occupied towns to suppress the peaceful demonstrators calling for Western Sahara people's right to self-determination.

Western Sahara

Western Sahara - Cjeu Decision, "Word of Caution to the King of Morocco"

The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), excluding the Sahrawi territory from the commercial… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.