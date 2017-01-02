Uganda: Police Officers Suspended Over Incompetence

Mukono — Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Fred Yiga on Friday suspended the entire police team at Seeta Nazigo police post over incompetence.

The AIGP directed Mukono division police commander Boniface Kinyera during a security meeting at Satellite Beach in Mukono Town to suspend the entire staff of Seeta Nazigo police post, including the office-in-charge, Mr Musa Gutaka.

"Replace them with another police team and send the new list to me and also arrange a meeting with the residents to iron out all the security issues," Mr Yiga directed.

Trouble started after the residents complained that on Boxing Day, a team of policemen raided drinking joints in Seeta Nazigo and reportedly harassed and arrested revellers on unclear charges.

The following morning, angry residents stormed the police post demanding the release of their colleagues and some police officers fled, leaving the offices empty. Angry residents locked up some police officers and attempted to torch the police post.

Mr Yiga admitted that his men arrested innocent people and detained them without a clear charge, infuriating the residents who later stormed the police post.

Mr Yiga wondered how residents could overpower police, especially in Kampala Metropolitan District of Mukono. He said the entire police post team was incompetent and did not know their duties.

Mr Yiga was appointed by Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, to head the police rectification campaign after back-to-back public outcries of police officers clobbering citizens and involving in robbery, fraud, bribery and extortion.

At least more than 100 police officers, including senior commanders, are being tried in police disciplinary court facing counts ranging from tampering with exhibits, robbery, gun misuse, among other crimes.