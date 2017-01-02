Sudan: Cancer, Worms, Kidney Failure On the Rise in Sudan

Khartoum/ Darfur/Kordofan/Sennar — The Sudanese Federal Ministry of Health has revealed a rise in cancer, kidney failure, and worm infections throughout the country.

The director of disease management at the Federal Ministry of Health, Musab Siddig, warns that kidney failure has risen to 64,000 cases. He also predicts that 1,000 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed each month.

Schistosomiasis

The Ministry also revealed the spread of schistosomiasis and soil-transmitted helminthiases (intestinal worms) in all the states of the country, especially Darfur and Kordofan.

Siddig warned that schistosomiasis can cause bladder cancer, cirrhosis of the liver, and fatal gastrointestinal bleeding.

Trachoma

The Minister of Health of West Darfur, Tijani Tahir Karshoom, has confirmed the rise of cases of trachoma in the localities of El Geneina and Beida.

In Sennar state, people have complained of the outbreak and spread of worms, especially among children, and say that the heath authorities have yet to identify it. Callers also complained of a lack of life-saving medicines from pharmacies.