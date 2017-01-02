Morgan Tsvangirai says he has "always won" the elections only for Zanu PF to rig and it is now time to "deal with the issue of transfer of power" before the 2018 elections.

Speaking to News24, the MDC-T leader said "people will decide their future" if securocrats deny him the chance to lead the country - if he wins the 2018 national elections.

"We can't go back to the 2008 situation. Power transfer is an issue that we need to deal with and it will be up to the people of Zimbabwe to decide their future if the military and other state functionaries decide to disrespect the will of the electorate," Tsvangirai is quoted as saying.

He added, "We have always won elections despite Mugabe deploying soldiers and rigging elections. We are going to pressurise the government so that key democratic reforms are implemented before campaigning for the 2018 elections starts.

"We need to ensure that electoral laws and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission are transformed so that the democratic will of the people of Zimbabwe prevails when elections are held."

Tsvangirai's remarks came as "insiders" "tipped him to lead the proposed opposition coalition that will challenge President Robert and his ruling Zanu PF party in the forthcoming polls," the report said.

Since 2000, the MDC-T has accused Zanu PF of rigging the elections and of unleashing the militia and soldiers to brutalise their supporters. In 2008, Mugabe admitted to defeat after holding on to the results for many weeks. There was to be a run off as the results showed that Tsvangirai had not won enough votes to be the next president. Mugabe unleashed violence which killed least 400 of MDC-T supporters forcing Tsvangirai to pull out of the contest at the last hour.

Mugabe was, however, forced into a coalition with Tsvangirai which ended in 2013 after elections which the MDC-T and the international community said were rigged.

Previously, the senior generals have publicly pronounced their contempt for Tsvangirai, saying they will never salute him if he were declared the winner.