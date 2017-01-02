President Uhuru Kenyatta has instructed the Director of Public Prosecutions to expedite the review of two reports touching on the mismanagement of Team Kenya at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and have the culprits held accountable.

The President, who was addressing the nation in his New Year's message in Mombasa, noted that one pending matter from the 2016 was the concerns of the management of Team Kenya at the Rio Olympic Games.

Kenyatta, who for the first time commented publicly on Team Kenya mismanagement at the Rio Games, acknowledged having received the findings, which have two sets of recommendations.

The first is on reforms including the criteria of team selection for major events.

"Secondly, the Director of Public Prosecution is reviewing the files in order to decide whether evidence exists to take further action on the top leadership of the Sports Ministry," said Kenyatta.

"We promise accountability, and someone will be held to account."

Uhuru noted that what he has learned the just ended year was that there was no silver bullet for corruption and efforts must be sustained and undertaken in multiple sectors and levels. "Rooting out this crime will not happen overnight, just as it didn't arise overnight, but has been with us for many years," said the President.

The investigations were conducted on the general mismanagement of Team Kenya during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The first probe committee was constituted by Cabinet Secretary for Sports Hassan Wario on August 25 after he disbanded the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) and handing Sports Kenya temporary charge of the organisation.

The committee, led by Paul Ochieng, the Dean of Students at Strathmore University, presented its report to Wario on October 28.

The report was two weeks later presented at President Kenyatta but it has not been officially made public despite pledges.

However, the contents of the report leaked out and were damning in exposing the rot in sports administration. The report exposed the serious management inadequacies and financial impropriety surrounding Team Kenya in the lead up to the Rio Games and the even itself.

The report disclosed how over Sh88m meant for the Games was syphoned by some top officials at the ministry of sports in a fraudulent air ticket scheme and how Nock officials have been pocketing millions of shillings from sportswear manufacturing company, Nike, in contracts.

The second robe was by Parliamentary Committee on Labour and Social Welfare.