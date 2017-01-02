Sigowet's Dominic Kiptarus bounced back to great victory as veteran Pauline Korikwiang ruled the roast during the seventh leg of Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series at Cereals grounds, Sotik on Saturday.

The 2014 World Under-20 3,000m silver medallist Lilian Kasait had her rivals under her feet to snatch her second victory in junior women's 6km race.

World Under-18 3,000m champion Richard Kimunyan also signalled his return after he reigned supreme in junior men's race.

The Series that hit the penultimate leg in Sotik has so far proved competitive with only two athletes, Olympic 5,000m silver medallist Hellen Obiri and Kasait managing to chalk two victories each.

The eighth and final leg of the Series will be held on Saturday in Kangaru, Embu.

Kiptarus, who finished fourth in junior race at the 2015 World Cross Country Championships in Guiyang, China, strode strong in the fine morning weather to win senior men's 10km race in 28 minutes and 45.5 seconds.

Kiptarus waited until the last lap to pull away with some sublime execution, leaving home athlete and defending champion Vincent Rono to settle for second in 28:49.3.

Kiptarus is yet to win since his victory in Nairobi in 2015.

Rono, who also won the Kenya Prison Service Cross Country last year, edged out the 2014 World Under-20 10,000m bronze medallist to third in 28:53.9.

Will Korikwiang's season hold this time around?

That was the question as Korikwiang, who flourished in junior ranks winning the 2006 World Cross Country junior title, made another return, coming tops in senior women's 10km race in 33:04.4.

Korikwiang, who took maternity leave late 2012, staged a pulsating return after two years to win the 2015 Ndakaini Half Marathon race before clinching the World Military 5,000m title later that year.

Perhaps the victory was a clear indication of Korikwiang's intention with the World Cross Country Championships due on March 26 in Kampala.

Korikwiang was impressive in her display, beating second-placed Pamela Cherotich from Kericho by a massive 11 seconds in 33:15.8 as Vicoty Chepkemoi claimed the last podium place in 33:25.1.

It was a battle of wits between Kimunyan and Ronald Kiprotich, who was fresh from winning Tuskeys Wareng Cross Country in last stages of junior men's 8km race.

However, it's Kimunyan, who proved supreme to win 22:28.3, beating Kiprotich to second in 22:34.1 as Vincent Kipkorir came in third 22:35.7.

Kasait, who won in Nyahururu, was just in a class of her own to take junior women's 6km race in 19:01.2, beating Edna Chebitok from Keringet in 19:10.6 as Betty Chepkemoi settled for third in 19:15.5.

Nairobi winner Sandra Chebet came in fourth in 19:21.2.