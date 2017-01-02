Tanzania: Zanzibar Kicks-Off Revolution Day Celebrations

Zanzibar — Residents here yesterday kickedoff Zanzibar's celebration of its 53rd revolution anniversary by conducting instead national cleanup, officiated by different leaders led by Isles Vice-President Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi.

According to the celebration programme, 2017 revolution will be marked with inauguration and opening of 51 development projects, festivals and fireworks before the climax on January 12 at Amani Stadium in the municipality.

Union President Dr John Magufuli and his Zanzibar counterpart Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, Vice-president Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan and her Isles counterpart Ambassador Iddi and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, among other dignitaries, have been included in the list of guests for the events.

Improved roads, health facilities, schools structures, and sea and airports are some of the development projects to be inaugurated or whose foundation stone will be laid ahead of the revolution Day. Vice-President Iddi appealed to residents to maintain the culture of cleaning their surroundings and not to wait until national celebrations.

"Everyone must participate to create a healthy, safe and secure environment where everyone can live comfortably," said Ambassador Iddi after cleaning Mtoni area, in the Municipality.

After a heavy, early morning rain yesterday, residents in different areas came out to clean the streets, with most praising the idea of including national cleaning among events to celebrate the revolution.

Meanwhile, Zanzibar economy growth remains on track with 6.2 per cent and increasing revenue collection from 336.6bn/- last year to 441.3bn/- this year, President Shein said in his New Year statement. "We started well and let us keep on working hard.

Even our development partners have commended our efforts, supporting our programs by giving us 54.53bn/= so far," Dr Shein said, emphasising on handwork and maintaining peace.

De Shein said that his government was committed to bringing changes for the people, giving example of introduction of universal pension to the elderly aged 70 and above. His government also supported entrepreneurship which has been a solution for unemployment.