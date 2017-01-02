Tanzania: 4 Billion/ - Smuggled Goods Impounded

Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) seized smuggled goods worth 4bn/- which caused the government to lose about 3.3bn/- in revenue between January and December, last year.

According to the authority, there were location popularly used by smugglers including the seashore in Bagamoyo, Saadani, Mlingotini, Mbegani Juu, Mbweni, Ununio, Kunduchi, Kawe and Msasani.

Other areas are Kigamboni, Bamba Beach, Kimbiji, Pemba Mnazi, Kibada, Nyamisati, Kisiju, Mkuranga, Ubungo and the city centre.

Issuing a report over the matter in Dar es Salaam yesterday, TRA Acting Director of Taxpayer Education, Ms Dayana Masala, said that the products have been confiscated in various locations in the city following a special operation conducted in collaboration with the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) and investigation departments.

She said the goods confiscation was made possible through a tipoff from good Samaritans as well as team work between the TPDF, Police Force, TRA and electronic devices that jointly involve regional authorities in Coast and Dar es Salaam regions. "Seized products are second hand refrigerators, television sets, mobile phones, khangas, African print vitenge, food products and cooking oil.

Ms Masala said that smuggled goods affect the national economy and vowed to continue to conduct such exercise frequently especially in the mentioned areas.

She further added that they will impose hefty fines and revoke business licences for customs agents who engage in misconduct as they plan educative seminars to the public and business community on the consequences and effects of such goods.

"We urge people in these areas to report any suspicious movements they will notice in their areas by calling 0789 338 930," she said. In another development, Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone, has collected 565.4ml/- through penalties imposed on offending road users.

The Dar es Salaam Police Zone Commander, Simon Sirro, said that these collections were made from December 22 to December 30, last year.

"We seized 17,645 motor vehicles, 1,406 motorcycles and 6,213 commuter buses where a total of 18,849 offences were noted," he said.