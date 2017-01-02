1 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Couple Burnt Beyond Recognition in Possible Domestic Violence Incident

The bodies of a couple were discovered burnt beyond recognition in a home outside Thohoyandou on Sunday and police have not ruled out domestic violence as a motive behind the incident.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said it was alleged a man, 36, had visited his partner's home on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning his body was found in a passage, while the body of his partner, a 25-year-old woman, was found in the kitchen.

"The motive of this incident is still unknown, but domestic violence may not be ruled out," Ngoepe said.

Police forensic investigators were called from Pretoria to probe the cause of the fire.

"Members of the communities are once again advised and encouraged to desist from resorting to violence to solve domestic issues if this is the case," Ngoepe said.

"They are urged to seek help from the relevant authorities including at our victim empowerment centres in any of the police stations."

