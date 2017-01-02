Uganda: Peace, Unity, Victory and Security Dominate Wakiso Prayers As Ugandans Usher in 2017

As Ugandans yesterday thronged different churches and prayer places for God's blessings as they ushered in the New Year, peace, unity, victory, security and were the topics of the day.

Pastor Arnold Muwonge of Destine Bridge Church Wakiso told congregants who had converged at Wakiso Market Ground that they should always have four things in their mind.

Among them were peace and security in the country which he tasked Ugandans to pray for as they welcome the New Year.

"We all know and see what has been happening in some parts of our country and this is the time to join hands with you people; both politicians and religious leaders to pray for peace and security in our country but this shouldn't stop today. We need always to remind ourselves and pray for the nation," Pastor Muwonge said.

According to him, 2016 was the year of love and 2017 is the year of victory.

As a sign of unity, pastor Muwonge asked all the congregants to stand up and join hands and pray for blessings in as they enter 2017.

"This is a year of Victory as long as we remain close to God and develop a living relationship with Him. With God, all things are possible and as a nation, we need to keep walking," he added.

Pastor Fred Kanyike the overseer of Wakiso pastors' fellowship, Pastor Isaac Muyinza, Pastor Fred Kalule and Mujuni, also prayed for the congregants and Uganda as a whole.

Pastor Muwonge had earlier said celebrating New Year is good to be done as a group and that's why Wakiso pastors "we have always ushered Ugandans in the New Year as a group, unlike other city night prayers which are organized by individual pastors. So I ask my brothers and sisters to copy what Wakiso is doing."