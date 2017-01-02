1 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Motorist Trapped in Wreckage, Two Killed in Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two people were killed and another four injured in a crash on the Steenberg Road in Westlake, Cape Town, on Sunday, ER24 said.

When emergency services arrived on the scene they found the car in the middle of the road and a man dead in the back of a bakkie, which was on the side of the road.

"Another man was found lying trapped inside the bakkie while a woman was found lying outside, a few feet away. Both these patients were found to be in a critical condition," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said."Rescue and Metro Services had to use specialised rescue equipment to free the man from the bakkie. Once freed, paramedics treated both patients and provided them with advanced life support interventions."Once stabilised, the two were rushed to hospital, but the woman was later declared dead.Three passengers who were on the back of the bakkie were found walking around the scene with moderate injuries.

The accident had traffic backed up while emergency services were working, Meiring said.

The cause of the crash would be investigated.

Source: News24

South Africa

South African Police Kill, Abduct Nigerians

The Nigerian community in South Africa on Sunday confirmed the death of a Nigerian and the abduction of another member… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.