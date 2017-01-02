South Africa: Motorist Trapped in Wreckage, Two Killed in Crash

Two people were killed and another four injured in a crash on the Steenberg Road in Westlake, Cape Town, on Sunday, ER24 said.

When emergency services arrived on the scene they found the car in the middle of the road and a man dead in the back of a bakkie, which was on the side of the road.

"Another man was found lying trapped inside the bakkie while a woman was found lying outside, a few feet away. Both these patients were found to be in a critical condition," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said."Rescue and Metro Services had to use specialised rescue equipment to free the man from the bakkie. Once freed, paramedics treated both patients and provided them with advanced life support interventions."Once stabilised, the two were rushed to hospital, but the woman was later declared dead.Three passengers who were on the back of the bakkie were found walking around the scene with moderate injuries.

The accident had traffic backed up while emergency services were working, Meiring said.

The cause of the crash would be investigated.

