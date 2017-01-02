South Africa: Friends Pull Pinetown Man From Water, Save Him From Drowning

A Pinetown resident had a close shave when he nearly drowned during a house visit on Sunday.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring he was swimming with friends when he went under water and did not appear for a while.

His friends fortunately managed to pull him out of the water.

They started driving him to hospital and met paramedics along the way.

He was revived, but was referred to hospital for further assessment.

Rescue workers have been urging people to be cautious around water over the holiday season.

Source: News24