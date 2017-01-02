Photo: Timothy Kisambira/The New Times

Rwanda National Police officers on patrol on a UN peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic (file photo).

Rwandan Police peacekeepers serving under the United Nation Multi-Dimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in CAR (MINUSCA), over the weekend, conducted Umuganda, a home-grown monthly communal work, through which they cleared shrubs in the 3rd and 5th districts in the capital Bangui.

The Rwandan peacekeepers were also joined by residents of Potopoto and Bazanga districts, where Umuganda was conducted, and MINUSCA office of community policing.

The exercise was also conducted in the spirit of reconciliation and upholding national values.

In his address to hundreds of CAR residents who turned up for the community work, the Rwanda Formed Police Unit (FPU) contingent commander, Elias Mwesigye, thanked the locals for their cooperation and highlighted that the activity was initiated purposely to share original Rwandan home grown initiatives of solving own problems.

"The Development of your country lies in your hands and you can only realise that through partnership and hard work, commitment and patriotism," Mwesigye said.

He urged the residents to keep a close and trustworthy relationship they have with peacekeepers saying that it's a "bridge to achieving sustainable peace, security and growth."

The event was also attended by the Coordinator of Community Policing programs in MINUSCA, Madam Rinah; Henrie Tago, a member of CAR parliament; and representatives of two associations of Christian and Muslims youth.

Umuganda was introduced in CAR by Rwandan peacekeepers last year and it has since caught momentum and contributed tremendously in reconciling conflicting religious factions on Christians and Muslims.

Rwanda maintains about 450 police peacekeepers in Central African Republic, including three contingents of 140 police officers each.