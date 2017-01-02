2 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: League Will Proceed Without Pepiniere FC - Ferwafa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jejje Muhinde

FERWAFA president Vincent de Gaulle Nzamwita has said that the national football league will proceed without Pepiniere FC which claims it has allegedly 'pulled out.'

Nzamwita made the remarks during a press conference at the federation headquarters, noting that FERWAFA is prepared to move on should the Ruyenzi-based side indeed stick to their guns.

Pepiniere FC wrote a letter claiming it had pulled out of league in protest of FERWAFA's ruling that barred the club from hosting matches at their home ground.

However, FERWAFA still insist that the newly promoted club remains their member officially.

"Pepiniere FC is still a member of FERWAFA and if they want to withdraw from competing in the national championship, they must do so according to the rules and regulations governing the sport," said Nzamwita.

He further noted that, "We can't just accept such a document (referring to Pepiniere letter) which is not signed by the official known club president. Besides there are formal regulations regarding a team that intends to withdraw from the league in the middle of the season. They are free to do so but formally."

Rwanda

Govt Relaxes Grip on Public Universities Management

Amendments made to the law governing higher education will make it possible for public universities to rely less on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.