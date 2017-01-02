Rwanda: League Will Proceed Without Pepiniere FC - Ferwafa

FERWAFA president Vincent de Gaulle Nzamwita has said that the national football league will proceed without Pepiniere FC which claims it has allegedly 'pulled out.'

Nzamwita made the remarks during a press conference at the federation headquarters, noting that FERWAFA is prepared to move on should the Ruyenzi-based side indeed stick to their guns.

Pepiniere FC wrote a letter claiming it had pulled out of league in protest of FERWAFA's ruling that barred the club from hosting matches at their home ground.

However, FERWAFA still insist that the newly promoted club remains their member officially.

"Pepiniere FC is still a member of FERWAFA and if they want to withdraw from competing in the national championship, they must do so according to the rules and regulations governing the sport," said Nzamwita.

He further noted that, "We can't just accept such a document (referring to Pepiniere letter) which is not signed by the official known club president. Besides there are formal regulations regarding a team that intends to withdraw from the league in the middle of the season. They are free to do so but formally."