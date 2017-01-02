Rwanda: Over 45 Babies Born On New Year's Day

Sandra Umutoni was counting days to giving birth to her first born baby. Her documented due date was days away, but on New Year's Day, she went into labour, and later delivered a bouncing baby boy.

Umutoni became one of the few women who were blessed with bundles of joy on New Year's Day.

At least 45 babies were born on New Year's Day in different health facilities across the country.

After delivering her first born from La Croix du Sud Hospital in Kigali, Umutoni said she was more than excited as she had been told her due date was days away.

"I am really overjoyed, I am filled with happiness for having my first born on New Year 's Day," she said as she held her bouncing baby boy.

"We are thankful to God that I also delivered well without having to undergo a caesarian operation and that both the baby and I are fine, I really believe in God and know that this is a gift from Him," she added.

"I had a different appointment and expected to deliver after the New Year celebrations; however, they (medics) advised me to get ready that any time I could give birth, I am therefore honored that the time has coincided with the New Year celebrations, it is double celebration," she added.

In Nyabihu District, Annonciata Mukeshimana could also afford a smile despite enduring labour pains during delivery of her twins - a boy and a girl.

"I am excited as I got twins on New Year's Day. I came to the health centre for regular antenatal checkup but labour pains kicked in and before I knew it, I was blessed with twins. I will consult with my husband and see if we can give them names related to New Year's Day," she said.

She had her babies from Bigogwe Health Centre in Nyabihu District.

Nine babies, including eight boys, were born in Ruhengeri Hospital in Musanze District, Northern Province according to hospital officials.

In the Rubavu-based Gisenyi Hospital in the Western Province, five babies including four boys and one girl were born during the night of the New Year's, according to Dr. William Kanyankore, the hospital director.

Dr. Avite Mutagangwa, the director of Kibagabaga Hospital in Gasabo District said seven babies were delivered on New Year 's Day including five boys and two girls.

Two babies, a boy and a girl were also born from Gahini Hospital in Kayonza District.

At University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK) two babies, a boy and a girl were welcomed on New Year 's Day while at la Coix du Sud, six babies, two boys and four girls were born, according to Zawadi Nzabanita, a nurse who assisted the mothers to deliver.

Two other babies were born at Rwanda Military Hospital while at the Huye-based University Teaching Hospital, CHUB, three babies, two boys and one girl were born.

At Nemba Hospital in Gakenke District, two babies, a boy and a girl were born while in Nyabihu District, besides the twins, different health facilities in the district welcomed at least seven newborns.