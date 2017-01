Four people were killed and dozens injured after a car drove into a crowd at Bulemia Market, Busia County, on Sunday night.

Busia OCPD Stephen Wambua said the four died on the spot while the injured were taken to Khunyangu and Nangina hospitals.

The saloon car was heading from Bumala to Butula when the driver lost control and hit several people at the market.

Police are pursuing the driver, who escaped after the crash.