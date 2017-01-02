Uganda: Lecturer Rooms Empty As Makerere Students Report

Students of Makerere University have started reporting to their halls of residence following management's announcement that the institution re-opens today and lectures resume immediately.

When this reporter visited the university this morning, the administrative offices, lecture rooms and halls of residence were open but only a handful of students have reported.

Some halls of residence and lecture rooms were just being cleaned.

Speaking to this reporter, the vice chancellor Prof John Dumba Ssentamu said "the university is functioning and lecturers are ready to commence teaching."

He also urged students to clear their tuition as soon as possible to avoid missing exams.