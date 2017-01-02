Uganda: Three Dead, Two Injured in Mbarara Accident

Mbarara — Police in Mbarara District have arrested a Stanbic bank worker, Dastan Atwijukire, 29, for allegedly knocking dead three people.

Atwijukire, was on his way to Kampala where he works when he rammed into a group of people who were coming from night prayers to usher the New Year, killing three on spot and injuring two others.

The accident happened on Sunday at about 6:30am at milo two along Mbarara- Masaka road.

The deceased were identified as Maria Nkurumbi, a 58-year-old resident of Kabateraine village Kakiika division in Mbarara municipality, Twaziwa Naziwa Edith, a 26-years-old resident of Katojo cell Kakiika division and Nakyeyune Decakiwe, 17.

The injured are Noelina Tumuhimbise and Mercy Kyomukama who sustained serious injuries and were admitted to Mayanja Memorial Hospital.

Rwizi region spokesperson Ibin Senkumbi said the deceased were taken to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital as investigations into the cause of the accident continue.

"The bodies of the dead were taken to Mbarara regional referral hospital pending investigations into the cause of the accident but we suspect that Mr Atwijukire was driving under the influence of alcohol," Mr Ibin said.