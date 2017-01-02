2 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Three Dead, Two Injured in Mbarara Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Felix Ainebyoona

Mbarara — Police in Mbarara District have arrested a Stanbic bank worker, Dastan Atwijukire, 29, for allegedly knocking dead three people.

Atwijukire, was on his way to Kampala where he works when he rammed into a group of people who were coming from night prayers to usher the New Year, killing three on spot and injuring two others.

The accident happened on Sunday at about 6:30am at milo two along Mbarara- Masaka road.

The deceased were identified as Maria Nkurumbi, a 58-year-old resident of Kabateraine village Kakiika division in Mbarara municipality, Twaziwa Naziwa Edith, a 26-years-old resident of Katojo cell Kakiika division and Nakyeyune Decakiwe, 17.

The injured are Noelina Tumuhimbise and Mercy Kyomukama who sustained serious injuries and were admitted to Mayanja Memorial Hospital.

Rwizi region spokesperson Ibin Senkumbi said the deceased were taken to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital as investigations into the cause of the accident continue.

"The bodies of the dead were taken to Mbarara regional referral hospital pending investigations into the cause of the accident but we suspect that Mr Atwijukire was driving under the influence of alcohol," Mr Ibin said.

Uganda

Soccer - All the Afcon Squads Named So Far

The Cranes team of 26 that is in Tunisia for an international friendly has been submitted as Uganda's preliminary squad… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.