2 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Law Gives Term Limit for University Leaders

By Ouma Wanzala

A university student leader will hold office for a one-year term and be eligible for re-election once.

The Universities (Amendment) Act 2016 assented to by President Uhuru Kenyatta last month also disqualifies a person who has been a member of the student council of a university for two terms from such election at any university in Kenya.

The Act effectively blocks perennial student leaders such as Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, who has been at the helm of the Students Organisation of Nairobi University (Sonu) since 2010, from re-election.

"Every students association shall in consultation with the university, formulate and enact rules to govern the conduct of elections including regulation of campaigns, election financing, offences and penalties," states the Act.

Last year, dispute over students election led to distraction of properties at University of Nairobi.

