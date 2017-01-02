2 January 2017

Namibia: New Year Starts With a Bang

Photo: The Namibian
Music trio 'PDK' pictured during their performance during the annual New Year's Eve countdown bash of the City of Windhoek along Independence Avenue. Over 5000 people attended.

An estimated 5 000 New Year's Eve revellers, some wearing glowing crowns, bunny ears and flowers on their heads, and waving colourful glowing sticks attended the New Year's Eve Bash along Independence Avenue on Saturday evening.

The countdown celebration was hosted the City of Windhoek in front of the municipal building.

People from all walks of life and ages attended the street party on a cool summer night.

The event featured live performances from various local musicians, with singing and dancing trio, PDK's performance of their popular "Celebrate" song sending the crowd into loud screams and dance before and after the official countdown.

A spectacular 10-minute fireworks display also had the crowd in awe. It was colourful and so bright at times that it made midnight look like twilight.

The smell of sulphur from the fireworks filled the air and the loud explosions that accompanied some fireworks startled some people and had a few, hilariously, duck for cover.

Several party goers were observed spraying bystanders with drinks while having a jolly good time.

Joy was visible on almost everyone's faces, with "Happy New Year" wishes doing the rounds. Kisses, hugs and handshakes were handed out all over the place.

While this was happening, more residents were still flocking to the venue but had to wait to be searched by law-enforcement officers for drugs, alcohol and weapons.

"We are happy with the turn out, and our law enforcement has done a good job," said City Councillor Petrus Immanuel on the sidelines of the party.

City police spokesperson, Edmund Khoeseb told Nampa on Sunday morning, no serious cases were reported during the incident, apart from a car crashing into a nearby office.

He said the driver of a white VW Polo sedan vehicle crashed into the Ethiopian Airlines offices opposite the City building an hour after the crowd had dispersed.

Khoeseb said the driver escaped unharmed.

Nampa

