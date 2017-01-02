2 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: German Couple Robbed and Assaulted While On Holiday in Wilderness - NSRI

Tagged:

Related Topics

A German couple was robbed and assaulted in Wilderness on the Garden on Sunday night, the National Sea Rescue Institute said on Monday.

NSRI Wilderness Station Commander Robert van Helsdingen said the couple, from Heidelberg in Germany, was assisted at around 20:15.

Helsdingen said the man 54, suffered multiple injuries while his wife was not injured.

He said the couple had attended a wedding in Hermanus and drove up the coast after the wedding on holiday.

They had arrived in Wilderness on Sunday where they were robbed of valuables and assaulted.

Helsdingen said the police arrested the suspects and recovered the stolen items.

Police were still investigating the matter.

News24

South Africa

Business Ideas Sparked By a Visit to a Cape Town Vineyard

My proposal last week to brand Kenyan athletics yielded many responses. Before proceeding to make another proposal for… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.