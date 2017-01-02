Morocco: HM the King Extends New Year Best Wishes to Friend Countries' Heads of States and Governments

Rabat — On the occasion of the advent of the new year 2017, HM King Mohammed VI sent messages of good wishes to the heads of states and of governments in friend countries which celebrate this event.

In these messages, HM the King offers his best wishes of health and happiness to the leaders of these countries, and of further progress and prosperity to their peoples.

The sovereign underlined that "by welcoming this new year, we are driven by the hope to see human ideals prevail and ties of understanding and concord among peoples grow stronger."

"We also hope to turn the page on violence, conflicts and crises which marked the year 2016 and impacted the political, economic, social and environmental situation in many countries. We hope to move ahead to address the different challenges especially in relation with human and sustainable development, and fight all forms of extremism and terrorism to ensure progress and well-being for our peoples," said the royal message.