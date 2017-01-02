Nigeria: Rivers Gov's Wife Challenges Men to to Work Hard

Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike has stated that God has positioned men to contribute more to the progress of the state.

Speaking after she visited the Rivers First Baby of 2017, Baby Egba Jeremiah at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital on Sunday , Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike noted that the fact that the Christmas Baby of 2016 and the First Baby of 2017 are males indicate that men should work more with the state government to transform the state.

She noted that men play pivotal roles in the discipline of children. According to her, most terrorists and bandits are from broken families without male figures to guide them.

Justice Nyesom-Wike said: "Last year, it was a boy , this year again it is a boy and God is telling us that the men have to do more as far as the progress of Rivers State is concerned.

"Our men have to work hard especially in the area of achieving the sustainable development goals".

She noted that men as spiritual heads of their families must take the responsibility of putting things right seriously.

Speaking further, Justice Nyesom-Wike added that 2017 is a special year for Rivers State, when it will celebrate its golden Jubilee under the leadership of a Jubilee Governor.

She said: "This is a great year. A year when God will show Himself mightily on behalf of Rivers State. Rivers State will be the pride of the nation.

"God will make Rivers State shine. Here in this state, we are flourishing and we shall continue to flourish. We need to keep ourselves ready for the great things that God will do for our state."

She assured the management and staff of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital that Governor Wike will continue to support the hospital to deliver healthcare to the Rivers people.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Prof Aaron Ojule thanked the Wife of the Rivers State Governor for always investing in the welfare of the less privileged.

Baby Egba Jeremiah was born at 00.50hours on January 1, 2017 . He weighed 2.2kilogrammes at birth.

Mother of the 2017 Baby of the Year, Mrs Rebecca Jeremiah thanked the Wife of the Rivers State Governor for her kindness and support.

Highpoint of the visit of the Wife of the Rivers State Governor to the hospital was the distribution of gifts and cash to all mothers in the maternity ward.

She was accompanied on the visit by the Wife of the Chief of Staff, Mrs Grace Woke, Commissioner of Women Affairs, Mrs Ukel Oyagiri, Commissioner of Agriculture, Mrs Onimim Jacks, Country President of International Federation of Female Lawyers, Mrs Inime Aguma and Wives of Commissioners.