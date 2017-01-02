Nigeria: Truck Crushes 3 in Ekiti

No fewer than three persons were, weekend, killed as a truck, belonging to a major cement company, crushed two commercial motorcycles in Ido Ekiti, Ido/Osi local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The incident was confirmed by the Chairman of the council, Mr. Ayodele Arogbodo, and police in the area.

The victims, said to be children of the same parents, were said to be moving about, buying things that their families would use to celebrate the New Year, yesterday.

According to the Chairman, the incident happened in front of Ekiti Parapo Grammar School in the town in the early hours of the day.

He said the truck was coming from Lagos via Ijero Ekiti, and lost control at Usi-Ekiti/ Ido Ekiti junction before crashing into two moving commercial motorcyclists and overran them.

He said: "One of the Okadas carried two passengers and another one carried three persons. Three of the five persons died on the spot, while the two other persons were critically wounded.

"I personally rushed to the scene and can tell you that those wounded are now at the Intensive Care Unit of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti, while the mangled bodies of those who lost their lives in the incident have already been deposited in the morgue in the same hospital."

The council boss added that the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of Ido Ekiti Division and the Ekiti Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, promptly arrived the scene.

According to a source in the town, those who died were children of the same parents and that they were travelling to Usi Ekiti when the incident happened.

The source said: "The truck was moving down the hill when he got very close to that junction. The driver wanted to apply brake, but it failed and the two Okadas were already at the centre of the junction. The truck climbed the median and ran over them."