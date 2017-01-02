Nigeria: Rename Ozoro Poly After Okpozo - Ominimini

THE immediate past commissioner representing Ughelli North and Ethiope East on the board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Obiuwvebi Ominimini, has pleaded with the state government to rename the Ozoro Polytechnic after the late Second Republic senator and South-South leader, Senator Francis Okpozo.

This came as former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, said the late Senator Okpozo, was a colourful, honest and dynamic politician.

Clark, who spoke to Vanguard, said: "The news of his passage came to me as a rude shock. In fact, I had just read him few days back on the problem in All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta State and was trying to reach him. The next thing I heard was his death. I knew him when he was Deputy Speaker of the defunct Bendel State House of Assembly during the regime of the late Prof Ambrose Alli. Okpozo was a great leader of Isoko nation and we were all together in the Delta State Elders Committee. His death is a great loss to the state and Nigeria."

Similarly, former member of the House of Representatives and All Progressives Congress, APC chieftain, Temi Harriman has mourned the late leader of the party in Delta State, Senator Francis Okpozo describing him as one who left a shinning political legacy that all his associates would be proud of.