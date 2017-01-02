1 January 2017

Nigeria: Bayelsa Govt Moves to Boost IGR

By Samuel Oyadongha

Yenagoa--Bayelsa State Government has unveiled plans to boost its Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, with the introduction of a unified tax collection policy.

Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (retd), stated this after a visit to some of the collection centres in Yenagoa.

He said it was sad to note that in spite of the transparency policy of the present administration, some people were still indulging in fraudulent acts which were affecting the government's revenue drive.

To checkmate the fraudulent acts, he disclosed that from this year, the government was introducing a cashless policy in the collection of taxes.

He said: "From this year, there will be a booklet highlighting the taxes to be paid into the coffers of government. Also, the taxes will be paid through Point of Sale payment, (POS), instead of the previous policy of cash payment."

Rear Admiral Jonah said this policy was aimed at checkmating fraudulent practices among the collectors and boost the Internally Generated Revenue, (IGR).

The state, according to him, could no longer rely on monthly allocation from the Federation Account, as evidence in 2016 had shown that any state that want to survive the present economic recession need to look inward.

Also, he warned the collectors and security operatives at the various centres against harassing the innocent public, rather they should be noble in their approach.

