1 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Lunda Sul - Government Prioritizes Agriculture Sector in 2017

Tagged:

Related Topics

Saurimo — The agriculture sector is expected to receive special attention from the provincial government of Lunda Sul in this fiscal year, aiming at increasing and diversifying production, local governor Candida Narciso said Sunday in Saurimo.

In her first statement in 2017, Cândida Narciso considered Agriculture a key sector for the development of the economy, which deserves special attention and greater investment.

The governor appealed on the occasion to the national and foreign businessmen to invest in agriculture, ensuring that the province has favorable conditions for doing so, adding agricultural activity in addition to boosting the economy, also incorporates a social dimension, especially in job creation.

"Let's make 2017, a better year, with more work in the agricultural sector to produce more and we can have the food in the first instance, since our region has the conditions and potentialities to produce in large quantities", she said.

She said that the increase in agricultural production will allow the creation of marketable surpluses, which will contribute to the reduction of poverty in rural areas.

Angola

Bié Governor Eyes Better Hospital Services

The governor of the central Bié province, Álvaro Manuel de Boavida Neto, said on Friday that he foresees… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.