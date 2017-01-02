Angola: Lunda Sul - Government Prioritizes Agriculture Sector in 2017

Saurimo — The agriculture sector is expected to receive special attention from the provincial government of Lunda Sul in this fiscal year, aiming at increasing and diversifying production, local governor Candida Narciso said Sunday in Saurimo.

In her first statement in 2017, Cândida Narciso considered Agriculture a key sector for the development of the economy, which deserves special attention and greater investment.

The governor appealed on the occasion to the national and foreign businessmen to invest in agriculture, ensuring that the province has favorable conditions for doing so, adding agricultural activity in addition to boosting the economy, also incorporates a social dimension, especially in job creation.

"Let's make 2017, a better year, with more work in the agricultural sector to produce more and we can have the food in the first instance, since our region has the conditions and potentialities to produce in large quantities", she said.

She said that the increase in agricultural production will allow the creation of marketable surpluses, which will contribute to the reduction of poverty in rural areas.