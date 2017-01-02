1 January 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Paul Rumema Chimhosva Died This Morning in South Africa

By Staff Reporter

Firebrand former University Zimbabwe SRC President Paul Rumema Chimhosva passed on today in South Africa after a short illness. He is said to have collapsed whilst at home earlier this morning and was rushed to hospital but died on the way.

Paul rose to prominence in 1990/1 when he was the University of Zimbabwe SRC president and led numerous student demonstrations against the Mugabe regime. The resistance resulted in closure of the University for several months.

Paul who did his A' Levels at Fletcher High School in Gweru was permanently expelled from the University of Zimbabwe in 1991.

He relocated to South Africa where completed his Bsc Mechanical Engineering degree at University of the Witwatersrand in 1995.

At the time of his death Paul was working as a Project Manager Exxaro Resources in South Africa.

He is survived by one child.

