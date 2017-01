President Edgar Lungu and First Lady Esther this morning graced Lusaka slums visiting the ordinary to wish them a happy new year.

Onlookers in Kanyama, Chipata and Ngombe were excited to see the lovable Head of State pop out of the sun-roof of his presidential vehicle clenching his fist - the PF symbol - in greeting them.

President Lungu also visited clinics in the three areas of the densley populated Lusaka areas meeting New Year's Day babies.