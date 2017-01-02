Nigeria: Fast Rising Nigerian Hip-Hop Act Drops New Singles

Wallace, a 17-year-old business administration undergraduate at Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, has dropped four new singles.

The fast-rising artiste, whose real name is Olawale Kayode-Adedeji, dropped the few tracks which are off his yet-to-be-released album and they have gone viral on Internet and on some radio stations.

In a chat with PREMIUM TIMES, the talented artiste revealed his plans for his career in the New Year.

He said, "The title of the tracks include Oyinbo, Bless me, and In the Club among many others. The lyrics were perfectly arranged to suit the taste of music lovers. I will also be embarking on a tour of some of the notable institutions across Nigeria and grace major shows in the West."

On his foray into music, the son of respected Nigerian journalist, Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji, said, "I ventured into the profession having discovered my love for music while I was a JSS 2 student at Victorotti Private Secondary School in Abeokuta."

Although he does admit the fact that he could be contending with the likes of Lil Kesh, Olamide and Mr Eazi, he says, "My music inspires people and I am also a well-grounded artiste who isn't threatened by competition. Moreover, there is enough space in the sky for everyone to shine.

"I also see that music inspires people and hip hop is the best genre I can employ to pass awe-inspiring messages to my fans."

Speaking further, the Osun-State-born budding artiste explained that his music career would not affect his academic performances.

!I would ensure that my music career does not interfere with my academics and vice versa. For now, I am open to being signed on to a record label so I can release my debut album and also shoot quality videos."