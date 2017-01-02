Kenya: Africa Champ Alice Aprot Prepares for Cross Country Title Defence

Multiple continental distance running champion Alice Aprot is focused on defending her national cross country title on February 18 before shifting focus on two world major championships this year.

After winning the Africa Cross Country Championships crown in March before going for Africa 10,000m title in championship record in July last year, Aprot said it's time to scale the ladder higher.

Aprot, who is currently a recruit at the Prisons Staff Training College, Ruiru, was talking in relation to the World Cross Country Championships on March 26 in Kampala and the IAAF World Championships in London from August 4 to 13.

However, first things first, Aprot, who is also the National 10,000m champion, will slug it out at Prisons Cross Country Championships on January 21 at Uhuru Gardens.

DEFEND MY TITLE

"I haven't had enough training since I am still in college but I will do my best.

"I have to defend my title God willing," said Aprot, who turns 24 on Monday.

"I know the Nationals and the Worlds will be grueling with the like of Hellen Obiri on fire I but I am taking my chances."

The Olympic 5,000 metres silver medallist, Obiri, has already won two events in the National Cross Country Series in Nairobi and Machakos to throw down the gauntlet at her rivals ahead of the Nationals.

Even though Aprot made Team Kenya for the 2015 World Cross Country Championships, but an injury would lock her out.

Aprot, a sister of the 2010 World Cross Country champion Joseph Ebuya, would have one of the most successful season in 2016.

Besides her continental success, Aprot, who has won gold in 10,000 metres and bronze in 5,000 metres at the 20145 African Games, made it to her maiden Olympics in Rio de Janeiro where she finished fourth in the longer distance.