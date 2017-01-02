Sudan: Assistant of President Attends Celebration of Khartoum State's Students to Independence Anniversary

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Rahman Al-Saddiq Al-Mahdi, accompanied by the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Rahim Mohamed Hussein, the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Haidar Galukoma, and the Minister of Culture, Al-Tayeb Hassan Badawi, Sunday attended in Tuti Island, Khartoum State, the Festival of Ana Sudani, which was organized by the Students' Union of Khartoum State.

Addressing the festival, the Chairman of the Students Union, Huzaifa Ahmed Al-Hassan, said that Tuti Island was selected for hosting the festival in recognition of its strategic place and role in the tourism map in Khartoum State.

He said that the festival include a number of activities and exhibitions, referring to the outstanding contribution of the students' movement in the different national issues.

He said that it is fortunate that the current Independence Day celebrations came at a time when Sudan is more united under the National Document which was issued unanimously by the National Dialogue Conference and the ratification of the constitutional amendments by the National Legislature.

Huzaifa has lauded the role done by the early patriots who have sacrificed their lives for the sake of the independence of Sudan.