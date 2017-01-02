1 January 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assistant of President Attends Celebration of Khartoum State's Students to Independence Anniversary

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Rahman Al-Saddiq Al-Mahdi, accompanied by the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Rahim Mohamed Hussein, the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Haidar Galukoma, and the Minister of Culture, Al-Tayeb Hassan Badawi, Sunday attended in Tuti Island, Khartoum State, the Festival of Ana Sudani, which was organized by the Students' Union of Khartoum State.

Addressing the festival, the Chairman of the Students Union, Huzaifa Ahmed Al-Hassan, said that Tuti Island was selected for hosting the festival in recognition of its strategic place and role in the tourism map in Khartoum State.

He said that the festival include a number of activities and exhibitions, referring to the outstanding contribution of the students' movement in the different national issues.

He said that it is fortunate that the current Independence Day celebrations came at a time when Sudan is more united under the National Document which was issued unanimously by the National Dialogue Conference and the ratification of the constitutional amendments by the National Legislature.

Huzaifa has lauded the role done by the early patriots who have sacrificed their lives for the sake of the independence of Sudan.

Sudan

Vigils for Release of Sudan Detainees

Vigils were held after Friday prayers at several mosques in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, and elsewhere in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.