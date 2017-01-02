2 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Arrest G4S Guards After Sh490,000 Is Stolen From Faulu Bank

By Angira Zadock

Police have arrested four security guards after roughly Sh490,000 was stolen from a Faulu Microfinance Bank branch on Sunday morning.

Nairobi police Commander Japheth Koome said the robbery took place at 2am at the bank's Ngong Road branch.

Mr Koome also said the bank manager is being questioned on why he did not secure the cash properly.

He added that investigations had revealed that the alarm went off at around 2am and the G4S Security company's backup team went to the bank to check out what triggered it.

But the guards later left without reporting any problems.

The police commander said detectives who went to the scene found the window grills protecting the counter, where the money was kept, had been cut.

However, the thieves were unable to access the vault.

"We have arrested the guards and are also questioning the bank manager. It is not clear why he left such an amount of money in the counters," he said.

Police said day-shift guards noticed that the bank's offices had been broken into and reported the matter.

The bank's management has said the thieves were unsuccessful in breaking the main safe within the strong room.

The firm has said customers' money is safe.

"Faulu wishes to reassure customers that their money remains safe and that they will continue to enjoy the bank's enhanced products and services.

"Faulu has taken the necessary steps to address this and the matter is now with the police," a statement sent to the Nation reporter said.

