1 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: ODM Chairman, Nyatike MP Clash On Party Nominations

By Justus Ochieng'

ODM national chairman John Mbadi and Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga on Sunday clashed over claims that Mr Mbadi has preferred candidates ahead of the party primaries.

Speaking in Kisumu on Sunday, Mr Anyanga accused Mr Mbadi of obstructing Cord leader Raila Odinga's quest for the presidency.

The sentiment follows claims by Kisumu deputy governor Ruth Odinga, MPs Oyugi Magwanga (Kasipul) and Nicholas Gumbo (Rarieda) who accused Mr Mbadi of endorsing some candidates.

Mr Odinga has cautioned local leaders in Nyanza against wrangling, arguing that it would affect his quest for presidency.

But on Sunday, Mr Anyanga said: "Mbadi is the cause of the wrangles in Nyanza and he must be tamed. He must stop endorsing and forcing his friends on the people."

But Mr Mbadi said he will not stop speaking his mind on ODM party matters.

"Anyanga is on record claiming that the party should offer direct tickets to perceived ODM loyalists. This is the wrong position and I have warned him against it. I will not stop telling him that we are committed to fair nominations," Mr Mbadi said.

He said as ODM national chairman, he was free to visit any part of the country including Migori and mingle with all ODM members.

Mr Anyanga, however, argued that Mr Mbadi had assumed powers of the ODM National Elections Board chairperson Judy Pareno.

"Why is Mbadi indulging so much on nomination matters yet we have the board that is handling such matter?" he asked.

INTERROGATE MBADI

He challenged the party's national executive council to summon the Suba MP and interrogate him on whether "he was working for Jubilee due to his numerous overseas trips and the recent honour conferred on him by President Uhuru Kenyatta."

President Kenyatta conferred on Mr Mbadi among other fifty-one personalities ranging from Senators, MPs, Principal Secretaries, military Generals, brigadiers and state officials the First Class: Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear during Jamhuri day celebrations marked at the Nyayo National stadium on December 12, 2016.

Mr Mbadi said Nyatike constituency was on ODM's radar following election of five out of seven MCAs from other parties in 2013.

"We must ask ourselves why we only have two elected MCAs in ODM yet the constituency has seven wards. As a party we are concerned and our drive to correct the situation ahead of the August 8 elections will not be stopped by sideshows from the MP," Mr Mbadi stated.

He denied claims he was indulging in Ms Pareno's roles noting that as chairman, he deals in policy issues.

"Trying to ensure discipline and credibility of our nominations is a policy matter that as chairman I cannot stop talking about," the Suba MP said.

Last Week, Ms Pareno warned party officials against commenting on matters lying within the mandate of the NEB to avoid creating unnecessary confusion on ongoing plans for nominations.

