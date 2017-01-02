1 January 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Ministry to Launch 4 Industrial Parks Construction

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yohanes Jemaneh

The Ministry of Industry announced that the construction of four agro- industrial parks projects would be launched soon in Tigray, Amhara, Oromia and SNNP States.

Speaking at stakeholders' consultative meeting on the implementation and resource mobilization for agro-industrial parks expansion project here Friday, Integrated Agro- Industrial Parks Project Marketing and Economic Analyst Moges Mesfin said the project is part of the national vision to become light manufacturing hub in Africa.

The agro-industrial parks would be feasible owing to the commitment of the government, financial institutions readiness and the country's successive economic growth.

State Minister Dr. Mebrahtu Meles said the country is constructing industrial parks to promote investment and tap its economic potential.

The construction would be financed by the federal and state governments. Accordingly, the Development Bank of Ethiopia has allocated seven billion Birr, Bank Vice President Tadesse Hatiya told The Ethiopian Herald. "The bank would increase its budget allocation as the construction progresses."

The country has set ambitious plan to build some 17 industrial parks in all states which would enable to add value to its agri-produce.

Ethiopia

Keep Walking, the Rise of Foreign Residents

One thing that some people in this city never thought as a joyful practice is walking some distance on their ways back… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.