Ethiopia: World Bank Funds U.S.$100 Million Refugee Project

A new World Bank funded project promises improved living conditions for refugees camped across five states in Ethiopia.

The Bank offered 100 million USD to implement "Development Response to Displacement Impact Project (DRDIP) in the Horn of Africa."

Speaking at project launching event in Semera, Afar State, Livestock and Fisheries Minister Dr. Misrak Mekonnen said the projects are believed to increase the benefit of the community from socio-economic as well as infrastructural facilities.

According to her , lack of infrastructure in many of the host states and the impact of increasing refugee population on the local community are main setbacks in the emerging refugee camps..

As the effective implementation of the projects would raise the benefit enjoyed by locals,_ stakeholders need to work in close cooperation, she urged.

Project Coordinator Abdu Suleiman for his part indicated that the implementation of the project would help expand social service providing centers, with plans to raise income of the community and promote environmental conservation activities._

The implementation of "Development Response to Displacement Impact Project (DRDIP) In the Horn of Africa" would begin in 2017.

Refugees sheltered in Afar, Tigray, Gambella, Benishangul-Gumuz and Somali states, the five states hosting the refugees, and the host community would benefit from a range of development activities implemented by the funding.

It was indicated that Ethiopia is home to over 733 thousand refugees originated from Sudan, South Sudan, Eritrea and Somalia. More than one million people would benefit from the project which would run for five years.