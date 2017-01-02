Ethiopia: Society Emphasizes Effective Agricultural Extension

Ethiopian Society of Rural Development and Agricultural Extension said it is working to create a highly effective extension system that fulfills the promise of sustainably improving the lives of smallholders.

Speaking at a recent annual conference , Society President Chimdo Anchala said effective and efficient agricultural extension would enhance production and productivity of smallholders through the development of innovative, effective and sustainable farmer and market-owned agricultural extension.

According to the president, there is an increasing farmers' demand for agricultural input while shortage of supply needs collaborative effort.

Though the society has some crop related technologies on shelf that make a difference on lives of farmers, they have not been made practical, he said, adding the society aspires to see market and demand-driven extension services that fully transform farmers from subsistence to commercial farming.

Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources Representative Dereje Habesha said the government has prioritized agricultural development as key to accelerate growth, overcome poverty and ensure food security.

However, much remains ahead to achieve sustainable agricultural development, he noted, adding this could not be realized without the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders, including professional associations including Society of Rural Development and Agricultural Extension.

Dereje underscored that one of the key and indispensable preconditions for agricultural development is the existence of front-line extension workers with the required knowledge and skill.

The conference was aimed at discussing ways of strengthening and promoting effective extension service in the country, it was learnt.