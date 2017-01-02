Ethiopia: A Strong Advocate of Green Economy

Though Ethiopia didn't cause climate change it is confronted by the threat the challenge poses. It should also recognize the opportunity that the change presents. Climate change is not a future possibility for Ethiopia but it is already a present reality.

Like much of Africa, Ethiopia has become warmer over the past century and human induced climate change is projected to bring further warming over the next century at unprecedented rates. Climate models suggest that Ethiopia will see further warming in all seasons. It is likely that this warming will be associated with heat waves and higher evaporate-transpiration. The weather is likely to become more unpredictable in the coming years, with increased flooding and drought. This will impact on all aspects of Ethiopia's economy, and particularly on the health, transport, agriculture energy and industry sectors as well as natural resources.

Ethiopia has been effective in undertaking various activities to address the emerging threat. The country has made extensive efforts to implement its green economy plan through efficient use of finance. Ethiopia is set to build a Climate Resilient Green Economy (CRGE) by 2025.While building its resilience, it also takes steps to ensure that the economy is green and sustainable. The CRGE Vision aims to provide Ethiopia with a common goal and road map for achieving a climate resilient green economy.

Through the leadership of the Prime Minister, Ethiopia is taking a leading role in both the regional and global response to climate change. Despite the burden of climate change, the country's adaptation to Climate Change and carbon emissions abatement initiatives and similar strategies has made a strong start, as a result the nation has come out to be a leading global player in building climate resilient economy. And it had demonstrated a strong commitment towards climate change mitigation and emission reduction.

Various evidences show that the country's agriculture, forestry, energy, industry and transport sectors are ripe for low carbon development, thus a huge possibility is there to seize the opportunities presented by low carbon technologies and attracting investment in green industries. There is an enormous potential for action on climate change to deliver multiple co-benefits for the well-being of the population and the country's economy. Climate change has the potential to hold back the vibrant economic progress, or reverse the gains made in the holistic transformation and could exacerbate social and economic problems.

At the same time, a changed climate may bring more rather than less rainfall, that bring benefits for more agricultural and livestock production and enable higher value crops to be grown, or more hydro-electric power to be generated. In addition, new financial support from industrialized countries for low carbon and climate resilient development, such as REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and forest Degradation), are likely to become available. Ethiopia can, therefore, benefit from charting a low carbon development path in an increasingly carbon constrained world.

In order to minimize the impacts and maximize the opportunities posed by climate change, Ethiopia must plan and implement appropriate actions. Building a climate resilient green economy is a long-term ambition, thus, a huge and urgent challenge for the country. This vision is just the first step in a journey. The next step is to broaden and deepen this response. Achieving the CRGE will not be easy. It will require a coordinated and sustained effort by all parts of the Ethiopian society - the government, civil society, academia and, most importantly, the public.

These far reaching implications of climate change require a robust and well coordinated response. The authority assigned to lead the task must provide the leadership needed to respond to this challenge. Every other sectoral agency, ministry and regional government will have a role to play in marshaling a coherent response to climate change. Therefore, it is imperative to put in place the right institutions, systems and plans to take forward the ambition outlined in the CRGE.

Whether we like it or not, climate change is a challenge for all Ethiopians. Thus, CRGE must be a shared effort by all of us. We all have a part to play. If that is the case, we can be confident that we can build a climate resilient green economy that can withstand climate shocks that are imminent and yet to come.