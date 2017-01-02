Ethiopia: Public Diplomacy Equates With Regional Cooperation

Members of Ethiopian Public Diplomacy receiving its Sudanese counterpart, May 2016.

Efforts in the public diplomacy sphere have ensured that the people of Ethiopia are building the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in a non-harming fashion, for the mutual benefit of millions of people in the riparian.

House of People's Representatives Foreign Affairs Standing Committee Chairperson Tesfaye Daba says GERD construction doesn't essentially pose harm but benefits downstream nations in many ways. According to him, the public diplomacy engagement has helped much in enumerating the blessings to all pertinent bodies.

For instance, he said, a great deal of confidence building activities have been carried out in Sudan in relation to the project. "We discussed the fact that the people of Sudan and Ethiopia are the same, but live in two different countries."

Similarly, Tadesse Abebe of Wolkitie University said Ethiopia attaches great importance to its relations with Egypt over the Nile. He said the country accepts Egypt's use of Nile waters. Equally, it sincerely believes that the only way to realize this is through cooperation.

Tadesse further said public diplomacy would help achieve successful relations among countries. A sober assessment of the methods used to do this, including the use of soft power and hard power, is indispensable to success, he said.

He added that in this age of information, soft power, which is the ability to shape what others want and projecting a positive image, stands tall as a technique to help achieve foreign policy goals.

"Indeed, public diplomacy through the employment of soft power has helped countries communicate values and achieve foreign policy objectives," he said.

Tesfaye picks up the thread and says the Public Diplomacy Directorate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is exerting efforts towards facilitating legal grounds for the activity, as the public diplomacy mission among the people of the three countries is vital not only for them but for regional peace and security as well.