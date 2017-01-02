Ethiopia: Office Aims Huge Media Reform

Media outlets and communication offices would forge closer cooperation.

Government Communication Affairs Office (GCAO) said it would shortly introduce modern media structure equipped with sophisticated tools and skilled human power as per its plan of reforming the media landscape.

Speaking at State and Federal Media and Communication Joint Forum Thursday, Office Minister Dr. Negeri Lencho said media outlets operating at state and federal levels would forge closer cooperation to enable them provide fast and reliable information.

"The public has democratic right to access information. We have been facing limitations in addressing public demands and grievances so far. This must be changed."

The Minister said the planned reform would increase the performance and enhance collaboration among media and communication practitioners.

Dr. Negeri stressed that his office is working to establish strong media practitioners that struggle rent seeking, red-tape and other wrongdoings arming themselves with ideals of investigative journalism.

He added that the practice of investigative journalism is at its infancy here and underlined the need for creating capable, ethical and professional journalists towards this end.

Presenting office activity report, Minister adviser Endale Assefa said the office along with state communication bureaus has streamlined tasks to overcome the unrest occurred in some parts of the country.

The adviser lauded the role of community radio stations particularly in feeding the public with adequate information regarding the State of Emergency.

Forum participants also made heated discussions on matters which would help create vibrant media.