31 December 2016

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Office Aims Huge Media Reform

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tsegay Hagos

Media outlets and communication offices would forge closer cooperation.

Government Communication Affairs Office (GCAO) said it would shortly introduce modern media structure equipped with sophisticated tools and skilled human power as per its plan of reforming the media landscape.

Speaking at State and Federal Media and Communication Joint Forum Thursday, Office Minister Dr. Negeri Lencho said media outlets operating at state and federal levels would forge closer cooperation to enable them provide fast and reliable information.

"The public has democratic right to access information. We have been facing limitations in addressing public demands and grievances so far. This must be changed."

The Minister said the planned reform would increase the performance and enhance collaboration among media and communication practitioners.

Dr. Negeri stressed that his office is working to establish strong media practitioners that struggle rent seeking, red-tape and other wrongdoings arming themselves with ideals of investigative journalism.

He added that the practice of investigative journalism is at its infancy here and underlined the need for creating capable, ethical and professional journalists towards this end.

Presenting office activity report, Minister adviser Endale Assefa said the office along with state communication bureaus has streamlined tasks to overcome the unrest occurred in some parts of the country.

The adviser lauded the role of community radio stations particularly in feeding the public with adequate information regarding the State of Emergency.

Forum participants also made heated discussions on matters which would help create vibrant media.

Ethiopia

Keep Walking, the Rise of Foreign Residents

One thing that some people in this city never thought as a joyful practice is walking some distance on their ways back… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.