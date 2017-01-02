Ethiopia: The Exodus of Africans

opinion

Why do Africans leave their country?

There are varieties of socio-economic and political factors responsible for the departure of Africans from their country of origin. Some of them leave purely for economic reasons .i.e. in order to look for a better paying job elsewhere. The majority of African migrants and refugees on the other hand are forced to leave their countries of origin purely for political reasons. Most African refugees that reside outside of their countries are in this category. Generally, within the continent of Africa, there has been conflict after conflicts, wars, revolutions, coups and counter coups, ever since the time of political independent. Thus, political factors have forced millions of Africans to abandon their home in order to stay safe elsewhere until conditions get better to return.

Effects of African bmigrants and refugees on host African

African refugees often have social, economic, political and environmental effect upon the countries of Asylum. From the time they arrive, refugees compete with local citizen for scarce resource, land, housing, food and medical services. Through time, their pressure leads to more substantial demand on natural resource, education, health, energy, transportation, social service and jobs.

The custom and traditional values of the indigenous people within the host countries can also be affected by refugees particularly when their language, religion and customs are different from that of the refugees. Such cases often create confrontation between the refugees and the indigenes people.

This in turn, creates hostility and discrimination that disturbs the social structure of both at large. The differences may also result in discontentment. As a result, the host community may develop hatred and discrimination towards refugees. Another effect of refugees is on the political and/or administrative structure of host country.

There are two types of refugees in Africa - there are those "genuine refugees" according to the definition of the UNHCR, and "freedom fighters" who, as guerrilla fighters have left their country in order to establish a base for military activity.

Those refugees categorized as genuine do not put much political pressure on host countries, in contrary to those "freedom fighters", that are not considered as genuine refugees, according to the AU's definition. Thus, they often put more and more pressure upon the political and administrative structure of the host African countries. At times, they can deteriorate the international relations between the refugees' country of asylum and country of origin.

Refugee movements are generally unpredictable and more so within the African context. As a consequence, refugee settlements in Africa are unplanned. This obviously means that refugees use whatever resource is available for survival. For example, they cut trees for wood; make extensive use of water resources for drinking, washing, etc. When tens of thousands of refugees do this every day, they can cause environmental damage within the area where they reside.

Environmental changes caused by desertification for example can affect the agricultural potential of the territory in which they live. In general, refugees genuine or not, can bring much pressure to bear upon host governments. Thus, governments are sometimes forced to reduce the services they provide to their own citizens in order to support refugees, particularly in the absence of international aid. When this happens, governments face many challenges and those challenges may result in more confrontation and opposition against the local or the central governments. The price of this might be so high.

What does it mean to be a refugee?

The UNHCR'S film entitled "Caring for Refugees since 1951"explains what it really means to be a refugee as follows:

To be or to become refugees is an unenviable experience for anyone. To be refugees means fleeing through hazard into the unknown. To be refugees is to leave behind all that you hold most dear. To be a refugee means arriving in a country where the language, the custom and the way of life are totally unfamiliar. To be refugee is to leave in the hope of returning home.

To add to that, to be refugee in Africa where people of the host countries' are as disadvantageous as the refugees themselves can even be worst and can cause tremendous social, economic, cultural and political pressure upon the host nation and when refugees receive some assistant from the international agencies, the local people become hostile towards them because they think that refugees are living in an island or relative privilege in the sea of poverty.

African refugees have to adapt to a new culture, new language and new way of life and sometimes to a completely different socio-economic and cultural milieu from their own. Their adaptation and assimilation process can be difficult and often never completely successful. Perhaps the most serious consequences of refugees' statues are constraint of economic productivity. In many cases, refugees productivities is thwarted by restricted mobility, unavailability of job approach to their skill and limited access to their means of production and markets. Without an economic base to ensure family livelihood, refugees cannot achieve self-sufficiency.

There are certain groups of refugees who are more vulnerable and highly exposed to problems particularly women. The failure to recognize their pivotal position in the household economic and the special need and vulnerability of woman in the refugees situation, has led women to become disadvantageous. This happens unfortunately through ignorance and sometimes through personal prejudice. Both policy makers and field workers often unknowingly contribute to the future weakening of women's position.

In general, African refugees are perhaps the most disadvantages people on earth. They are the victims of the force that drove them out of their country. They are also victims of the social, economic and political upheavals that frequently happen in their country of asylum. African refugees live in the world that does not necessarily belong to them.

Zambia's former president Dr. Kaunda commented on the situation of African refugees as follows: To be a refugee is terrifying. It means that one is uprooted from one's home by forces which are outside of one's control that makes a human being more helpless than that. You are chased like a wild pig in the bush, sometimes by your own government. Your roots are shaken, and you have no way of telling whether or not you will ever find your home again; you have no way of telling whether you will see your own sister and brother, your mom and father, your uncle or aunt ever again. It really is a situation which is very worrying." And that truly reflects what it really means to become a refugee and especially to become an African refugee.

Reaction of host African countries towards their refugees

Host African nations have generally been kind towards their refugees even under the circumstance where they find themselves surrounded with high unemployment, declining agriculture productivity and continuous natural disaster. In addition, the escalating number of refugees has put enormous pressure on their socio-economic structure. Dr. Kaunda further argues on his country's experience as a host to thousands of refugees as follows:

Zambia is a country which is trying in a very small way to be helpful to the uprooted, to the homeless, to refugees but of course we are going through a very, difficult economic situation. Although, we are happy to give a place to our displaced brothers and sisters, we are helpless in terms of providing them.

His comment indicates that there is a willingness to help in fact, it has been part of African tradition to share what one has with one's neighbour. The problem however is that simply these countries are poor. As a result, host African countries are becoming particularly sensitive towards refugees. Although the traditional African generosity towards their refugees still exist, host African countries are having difficulty in keeping up with more and more refugees entering their countries because they have fewer resources available.

Reflection of the international community towards African refugees

There are various international and humanitarian institutions that provide material as well as financial assistance to refugees. Some of these institutions are the UNHCR OXFAM, the International Red Cross, Save The Children UK, CARE, the Canadian International Development Agency, the Catholic Foundation, etc.

Amongst these institutions, the UNHCR is the major international relief and aid coordinator and contributor to African refugees. In addition, the UNHCR also provides legal protection to refugees. Although the UNHCRs' role in caring some of the burden of host African countries has been very important, its support has mainly been targeted towards emergency aid; thus, its effect in implementing projects that help bring about durable solution to the refugees problem in Africa have not been successful.

The main problem of the UNHCR in this matter is not lack of manpower but simply lack of finance. UNHCR depends on the international community for funding. Major problems that remain to be resolved by the international community is financing refugees. Whereas the concept of financial burden-share as put forth in the declaration of territory asylum exists, an effective mechanism has not yet been established to ensure that countries with large refugee population do not bear disproportionate costs.

Although the responses of governmental, non-governmental and humanitarian agencies towards African refugees have been encouraging, it should be noted that those institutions have limited resources and in most cases, they depend upon their respective government for additional assistant. Some governments for example, like the Government of Ethiopia, have encouraged these institutions and agencies by doubling the amount of money they collected to assists African refugees. International assistance has durably contributed towards solving the problem of refugees in Africa, at least temporarily. Many lives have been saved as a result.

Immigrants and refugees are becoming burdens to host African nations like Ethiopia, although host African countries are doing their best to accommodate them. It is not refugees' mistake to leave their respective countries and search refuge in an area, place and country they do not know. They lose everything when they are forced to leave their place.

They leave behind their family, friends and loved once at times not to see them again. They cross deserts, rivers, seas and oceans, hills and mountains, roads and highways more often than not dangerous to their lives. They often do not have any idea where they are heading, who they may face or meet on the way. Confronted with socio-economic and environmental cataclysms, refugees depend on host countries for survival. Some countries accept them while others reject them.

That all depends on each host countries' willingness based on their economic, social, cultural, political and humanitarian policies. Whatever the case may be, the tragedy of refugee exodus continues to augment from time to time. Here in Ethiopia, the exodus of Eritrean and south Sudanese refugees are in millions. Ethiopia is trying to accommodate them as much as possible but it is time and in fact long overdue that the nation should be assisted by the international governmental and non-governmental institutions in order to provide more services to the growing demands of its refugees.