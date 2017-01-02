1 January 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Office Successful in Rallying Public GERD Support

Tagged:

Related Topics

Office of the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation for the Construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) said it has successfully accomplished its goal of mobilizing the public towards the construction of the dam.

Office Deputy Director Tagel Kenubih said the office had managed to mobilize Ethiopians home and abroad for massive purchase of bonds over the last fiscal year (2015-16).

The deputy director also said the office has planned to intensify its public mobilization efforts in the fiscal year at hand. "Media outlets need to disseminate well researched and up-to-date information."

The GERD Trophy Tour has also been instrumental not only in raising fund but also in creating extensive public consensus on the flagship project, he said.

According to Office report, 8.1 billion Birr has been collected out of the pledged 12 billion Birr.

Ethiopia

Keep Walking, the Rise of Foreign Residents

One thing that some people in this city never thought as a joyful practice is walking some distance on their ways back… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.