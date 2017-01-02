Ethiopia: Office Successful in Rallying Public GERD Support

Office of the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation for the Construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) said it has successfully accomplished its goal of mobilizing the public towards the construction of the dam.

Office Deputy Director Tagel Kenubih said the office had managed to mobilize Ethiopians home and abroad for massive purchase of bonds over the last fiscal year (2015-16).

The deputy director also said the office has planned to intensify its public mobilization efforts in the fiscal year at hand. "Media outlets need to disseminate well researched and up-to-date information."

The GERD Trophy Tour has also been instrumental not only in raising fund but also in creating extensive public consensus on the flagship project, he said.

According to Office report, 8.1 billion Birr has been collected out of the pledged 12 billion Birr.