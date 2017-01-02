2 January 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Black Stars Assures President-Elect Akufo-Addo of 2017 Afcon Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Victor Owusu-Bediako

In the absence of Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew stand-in Black Stars captain Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu says his teammates are poised to end Ghana's long wait for a major title by winning the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations to make President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo proud.

The Udinese star spoke on behalf on his teammates after meeting with a two-man delegation from the incoming president.

"We want to congratulate the president-elect for the wonderful job he has done throughout the year and being elected next president of the the republic of Ghana," he said.

"Secondly, the team is poised for action when the tournament starts on the 14th of January. We started our training three days ago and so far there's no injury in camp, everything is going on well.

"We are leaving here tomorrow to Dubai as president (Kwesi Nyantakyi) said to continue our intense training programmes.

"With the quality in camp, the cohesion and team spirit, I think Nana will be proud of us by the time the tournament ends."

Stand in captain Emmanuel Agyemang Badu takes his turn to address the delegation. #joysports pic.twitter.com/J0OaHyL9Fs-- #JoySports 99.7FM (@JoySportsGH) January 1, 2017

Ghana

Uganda's Archrivals - Black Stars, Pharaohs Intensify Preparations for Afcon 2017

Despite travel hitches arising from bad weather, the Uganda Cranes are safe in Tunisia before they embark on three… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghana Star. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.