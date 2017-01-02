2 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Man Jailed 3 Years for 'Stealing to Buy Christmas Groceries'

A Zimbabwean man has been sentenced to three years in jail after he admitted to stealing property worth $1 310 from his two neighbours so he could raise money to "buy Christmas groceries", a report has said.

According to The Sunday News, Ngiri Ncube, 33, pleaded guilty to two charges of unlawful entry, and theft.

Pleading for lenience, Ncube said that he committed the offences in a bid to raise money to buy Christmas groceries and to pay school fees for his children.

Passing down judgement, Plumtree magistrate Taurai Manwere sentenced Ncube to three years in jail. Twelve months were, however, suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

This came just a week after a teenage boy appeared before a court for stealing over $2 000 from his father to host a party for his friends.

The 15-years-old boy stole the cash which his father had been saving to build a house.

The boy's father was based in the United Kingdom and had come back home for the Christmas holiday.

Source: News24

