Bukoba — PRESIDENT John Magufuli has blasted officials of the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) for arbitrarily raising electricity tariff by an average of 8.5 per cent.

He has at the same time also revoked the appointment of TANESCO's Managing Director, Engineer Felchesmi Mramba, and appointed Dr Tito Mwinuka, former lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam, as TANESCO's Acting MD with immediate effect.

Dr Magufuli's reaction comes a day after the Minister for Energy and Minerals, Professor Sospeter Muhongo, wrote a letter (dated December 31, 2016) directing the EWURA Director General to stop implementation of the new tariffs (planned to start yesterday) until when the government has thoroughly scrutinised the formal report it would receive from the regulator.

Speaking yesterday during a Holy Mass at the Mater Misericordiae Cathedral in Bukoba Municipality, President Magufuli assured Tanzanians that the new tariffs would not come into effect despite EWURA's announcement.

The president expressed bewilderment over the action by the officials to increase the power tariffs without consulting him, Vice-President Samia Suluhu or the Energy and Minerals Minister.

"Just a few officials at EWURA decided to increase electricity tariffs even without consulting the Minister for Energy and Minerals. This is quite absurd. EWURA cannot increase electricity tariff while the government is working hard to ensure that most people, especially in rural areas, get electricity.

"I'm grateful that the Energy and Minerals Minister ruled out the decision to increase power tariffs. Therefore, there is no power tariffs increase. The few greedy officials should be condemned," Dr Magufuli said amid applause from the well-attended mass.

Dr Magufuli said it was illogical that as the government was promoting industrial revolution and supply of power to poor people in rural areas yet some people would be thinking about increasing the power tariffs.

In his letter, Prof Muhongo tasked EWURA to inform all stakeholders of the decision (of revoking new power tariffs). According to the minister, he was not aware of the tariffs nor informed by EWURA on the matter, questioning the basis used by the regulator to increase the tariffs despite the fact that the general public had vehemently opposed the move during the public hearings.

In the new tariffs, consumers were to pay 263.02/- per kilowatt hour (kWh) up from 242.34/- currently charged and the increase is set to generate 1.608 trillion/- for the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) to "enable its finance operation costs and undertake capital investment programme".

In its application in October, Tanesco had asked the regulator to approve an increase of 18.19 per cent to enable it raise 1.9tri/- as it seeks to expand electricity coverage to 75 per cent of the population by the year 2025.

During public hearings conducted in Mwanza, Mbeya, Arusha, Dodoma and Dar es Salaam, members of the general public were of the view that circumstances which led to tariff decrease in April, 2016, are still the same to date and hence no justifiable grounds for the increase.

Meanwhile, President Magufuli has assured Tanzanians that the Fifth Phase Government was keen to ensure that the majority poor get the best services. He, however, urged them to pray for him and his cabinet as the fight against corruption was enormous one.

"Fellow Tanzanians, as we celebrate New Year, we have to be more united and work harder. I appeal to Tanzanians to offer special prayers to God to enable me to accomplish the big task of serving well the majority poor.

"The task of fighting corrupt elements was enormous as it involves big shots," he said. He made the remarks during the Holy Mass shortly after arriving in Bukoba from Chato, where he was on short leave for Christmas and New Year holidays. He urged Tanzanians to work harder during 2017 taking into consideration that the economy was improving steadily.

He extended his messages to Kagera residents who were devastated by the September 10, 5.9 magnitude earthquake that killed 17 people, adding that the government was with those who lost their relatives and those who got injured during the tremor.