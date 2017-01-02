Ethiopia: Keep Walking, the Rise of Foreign Residents

One thing that some people in this city never thought as a joyful practice is walking some distance on their ways back home from work. If not, why wasting their time standing in a long line and wait for a taxi. That is when the sun is setting and the air is so cool, Addis Ababa's best gift from nature. The pedestrian walks and the air are mostly enjoyable that they make you feel like you are in your own private Jet watching birds flying under. The most important thing about walking is that one can observe the many socio-economic activities under way on the streets. But you have to be alert. You might find your self in the middle of a crossroad and expose your self for accident.

Without mentioning the traffic flow, there is always some activity going on the streets of Addis. Yejebena buna (coffee) sellers walking around carrying their kettles and young men selling lottery tickets make you understand that there is always a way to make money. The lottery ticket sellers' funny but innocent approach is interesting. They would say, "Do not miss three million. This is the last day. Do not watch with your naked eye three million birr walking away".

I think they are the only group of people who do and don't enjoy walking. They enjoy it when they sell. They couldn't enjoy it when they have to walk the whole day. Bazaars via which small enterprises display their products with cheap prices are also good opportunities to buy quality products. It is funny I had only bought a belt once, three years ago, and still it is doing fine.

The beauty of the streets of Addis is watching the different type of people rushing on the streets the whole day. We are all from different parts of the nation. We are from more than eighty nations, nationalities and peoples. There are many religions between us. But we are one.

All of us strive harder to live in best class economy. I have seen many youngsters making it by themselves while others get together within micro and small-scale enterprises to ward off poverty. Some are doing a wonderful job in cleaning the city's streets.

From my observation, foreign residence is growing day by day in this city. I even had learned the importance of walking from this foreigners. The first time I saw two foreigners walking I thought they were closefisted. I was standing on a line with my fellow citizens to jump into a cab when I saw those foreigners passing us walking. Fifteen minuets later it was my turn to jump into a cab. After five kilometres I reached my destination and jumped out of the taxi. There I saw the foreigners still walking. We arrived at the same time in the same place but the difference is that they didn't pay for a cab.

The next day I saw others doing the same thing. I thought "these foreigners are all the same. I wonder why they suffer from walking just not to pay for a taxi." And there, I heard my mind saying "That's how they afford to live a better life. Sacrifice a little and save more". Then I realized that walking is one of the best ways of saving money.

But the way some tourists walk makes me feel a little curious about them. They walk a long way carrying a big travel bag full of something and taking pictures of some buildings or places which they are interested in. When I see that big travel bag, I ask myself "Is she/he also going to sleep in that bag at night. If she/he stays in a hotel, carrying that bag wouldn't be necessary."

Anyway the increase of foreign residents put two main understandings in my head. One is that the standard of this City is improving and attracting people from the global society. Of course the City is on a great progress. It is tangible to everyone that could see with two eyes. The second thing that I understood brings me fear. It occurred when I heard a Ferenge (foreigner) once saying something about school girls. We were travelling in a cab while I heard her saying that something I still couldn't stomach. She and her friend were discussing what they observed in the city. One of them saw the big street market in Megenagna and she said "Hey look, here every thing is available and cheap. But in the shops only few things are available." As they continued they saw school children walking putting on uniforms and they become a topic for discussion. In the middle of this conversation I heard that woman say "The girls look pretty in their uniforms."

That's where my mind brought the fear from. To be frank it is thinking of some bad practices of some new foreign cultures which aggravated my fear. I have seen it on TV. Its grabbing many people's attention. I also recall hearing bystander boys appreciating the weird attire of school boys under the guise of a school uniform -that lends boys a posture half way between the two genders. Does this implicate perversion? The culture of same sex attraction we have to parry in time. Barring doors on cultural pollution must be given due attention in good time.