Ethiopia: Mysterious Realization of One's Calling (Theatrical Art Beyond the Stage)

Wendimu Wolde was born in Shoa province Gurage Zone in 1977. He came to Addis while he was 2 years old. He attended his elementary education at Martayers and Yekatit 6 (The current Miss Ford) schools. Then he joined Misrak Comprhensive High School.

In 1989 he graduated with diploma in pharmacy from Jimma University(The then Jimma Institute of Health Sciences). While his interest was to be a technician, by the twist of fate he became a pharmacist. On the other hand, he counts himself lucky for the 3 year-long campus life,which proved an eye opener for him and which helped him outgrow his timidness. When he first joined the university, of his own free will, he made himself dormitory coordinator and representative of classmates. Through continual effort he became sociable and developed self-confidence.

Following and organizing campus question and answer programmes, Wendimu become a charismatic orator. Together with his classmates, Wendimu made a point preparing various artistic programnes every fortnight. At the prelude and wrapping up of such occasions, he regularly presented various literary and artistic works and humors. Most of the time, it was he who was leading the programmes. Handling such forums has wielded influence on Wendimu's personality. He said "Those experiences have brought a significant change in my life. They helped me to speak out or to do all that I want chasing away fearfulness. When one develops self-confidence, one will unleash all the potential one has."

After graduating, Wendimu had worked in Wollo. As a pharmacist he stayed there for 4 years. Next,in a similar task, he stayed at Aseb for four years. In 1998, when the Ethio-Eritrea war broke out, he went to Yemen. When things stabilized (in 2000), he returned to his motherland via Djibouti and continued working as a pharmacist in the capital city.

To quench his thirst for art and pursue his calling he joined Addis Ababa University and studied Theatrical Art at BA level. He graduated with 3.5 GPA. Though he has not yet translated the knowledge he acquired in campus on the theatre stage, he has been implementing it in his day today activity. He said, "Learning theater doesn't not necessary mean that one ought be an actor or engage in performing art. As Shakespeare put it, life by itself is an art, if one leads it with a plan and conscious thought one is performing art."

Wondimu as an art man believes that theater is not a limited scene on stage. Rather, it has a huge significance throughout human life. As to him, theater plays quite a role in knowing and translating the meaning of life into visible results. As a volunteer teacher, he exploits theater. He also use it to entertain his customers, and to dispel the undue anxieties of patients dropping in at pharmacies to show him prescriptions. Moreover he said, theater serves a tool in each and every discipline to facilitate tasks. It would be supportive for tour guides, teachers, medical professionals and even for wards. People who know that I have learned Theatrical Art always ask me why they do not see me on the theater stage. However, I believe I am performing it in my daily routine.

"While handling my relatives' bakery I exploit my knowledge to please clients. I use the skill to create good approach with others and to enjoy myself. Today, Wendimu, once more joining the Addis Ababa University is conducting MA research on the value of theater in curing mental disorder and mainly on autism.

Besides his work as a pharmasist, Wondimu also manages Africa Bakery, established and owned by his family. When the bakery was opened in 1971, its sole duty was producing and selling bread. However, today it has integrated a cafe in its services delivery. The bakery is located on the road from the National Palace to Kazanchis.

To attract and entertain customers, injecting his artistic knack, Wendimu creates various illustrations in the bakery. He has systematically arranged various memorable events, places, years, public figures in a given generation that have a great impact on the nation's history. For instant people, who drop in at the bakery, reading the list of names written on the ceiling begin to discuss even if they do not know each other. Also recording various informative and entertaining radio programmes he lets his clients listen such decisive messages. He said "I let people, who missed the chance to hear such messages, listen again things when they sit in the bakery's cafe or line up seeking services. I have noticed that most are grateful for standing a second chance. They were out when such messages were broadcast. As you can check out, I am eager to satisfy the need of those who, for various reasons,fail to listen key national and international news. I have my own news programmes".

Also, he transmits a headline, market prices and sport results on a slide bar (track bar). But lately it has become nonfunctional due to fuse damage. He also plans to record and play edutainment programmes prepared by famed journalists. His intention is to afford the edutainment programmes to his customers.

To maintain the history of the bakery, Wendimu has well preserved the outmoded and old baking machines to show the paths the baking job passed through. Clients could drink tea by the old machines. The room, which houses the machines, serves as a small museum. He noted that "The old machines were very much supportive instruments while they were in their haydays, so they need to be kept in a good condition and ought to be remembered as they have history to tell!"

Today Wendimu's former friends have plan to organize an association that gets together each month at the bakery to discuss on art affairs and social issues. The association also envisages facilitating conditions to support the destitute, elders and feeble through various means. Wendimu believes that the association could realize its ambitions although supporting others needs a little finance and highly devoted individuals. "We have the interest. So, I have a firm belief we could handle the philanthropic activity, for single alone the government,engaged in Mega projects, could not handle such tasks!" he said.

Regarding Wendimu's creativity he always sees opportunity from a calamity. His bakery's ceiling, from long service had turned an eyesore. He thus generated an idea to write on it names that are memorable and familiar to his customers. Names that ring a bell in one's mind were top on the list. For instance one could read in a matrix Ahadu Sabore, Moges Asegedom, Tsegaye Gebremedhin, Gebrekiristos Desta, Mengistu Lema, Meaza Biru, Asnakech Worku, Demise Damte,Webe Bereha and Tahesase Geregere among others. All the written names have their own setting, history and discipline. Therefore, they are able to attract the attention of every customer and invites them to raise issues and discuss. They motivate people to talk about history, recall humors and entertain. Moreover, this way people develop their knowledge from the idea they cross pollinate with others. Therefore, the ceiling helps the cafe to have a reading and devoted customers.

He believed that the country must work more on creating a reading culture and deepening citizens' conscious. Hinting on the public's quest on social services and other rights, Wendimu said " From what I here, almost everybody has a similar mindset, for we ape each other. I hear people talking the same idea over and over again. This thing should be improved. This is a symbol of lack of knowledge. We need a added effort to widen our horizon of thinking so as to make our homeland better. In his bid towards readership on various topics Wendimu envisages to put read-and-return books in the bakery cafe.

"Besides formal education, it sure is good if all the stakes like cafes work on edutainment houses.They have to fill the mind not only the stomach. "

We have to be focused on knowledge building schemes to create a bright future and a vibrant generation, Wendimu noted.

While change is a regular process in life, we need preserve things,which get outmoded through time, because their collection would be our history. Keeping its former posture ,now, Wendimu thinks renovating his bakery to make it more interesting and cozy for customers. He also desires the house to have informative books and offer notable issues that could be memorable in the mind of customers. Our entertainment programs may differ based on our social condition and personal interest, however since recreation is a scheme via which we renew our mind we need to be focused on books and value adding discussions.