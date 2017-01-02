1 January 2017

Al Jazeera (Doha)

Burundi: Emmanuel Niyonkuru Shot Dead in Bujumbura

Tagged:

Related Topics

Burundi's Environment Minister Emmanuel Niyonkuru has been shot dead by unknown assailants in the capital Bujumbura, police said.

Niyonkuru, 54, the country's water, environment and planning minister, was "killed by a criminal with a gun on his way home to Rohero, around 00:45," according to a tweet sent by police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye. He added that a woman had been arrested following the "assassination".

The murder, the first of a serving government minister since Burundi sank into turmoil over President Pierre Nkurunziza's controversial bid for a third term in 2015, comes after months of relative calm.

Also on Twitter, Nkurunziza offered his condolences "to the family and all Burundians" vowing the crime would be punished.

At least 500 people have been killed and 300,000 have fled the country since unrest began in April 2015.

Burundi

Four Arrested After Minister Assassinated

A woman, two guards and the owner of "Chez André" restaurant have been arrested for investigation following the… Read more »

This story from Al Jazeera was supplied to AllAfrica under an agreement with the African Media Agency.

Copyright © 2017 Al Jazeera. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.