3 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Court Remands Woman, Son Over Lira Businessman's Murder

By Patrick Ebong

Lira — The Magistrate's Court in Lira District has remanded to prison a woman and her son over the killing of Lira businessman, Alex Epet.

The deceased was killed last Tuesday after his son Isaac Okello, 26, allegedly connived with his 42-year-old mother, Jasinta Awino.

His body was retrieved from a septic tank at his residence in Central Park in Lira Town last Saturday.

Awino and Okello appeared before Grade one magistrate Hillary Kiwanuka, last Friday upon which they were charged with murder.

The prosecutor told court the duo on December 20 killed Epet while he was asleep at his home, by smashing his head with a harmer.

The accused carried the deceased's nude body and dumped it in a septic tank.

The accused were not allowed to take plea since the magistrate's court does not have jurisdiction over capital offence which can only be tried by the High Court.

However, Okello, who had earlier confessed to police that he participated in killing his father, withdrew his earlier statement, which put him at the scene of crime, saying he was forced by police to record the statement.

"I want to withdraw my earlier statement that l am responsible for the murder of my father. I did that because I wanted to save my life since police were threatening to harm me," Okello told court.

However, court advised him to wait until he is committed to the High Court for trial if he so wish to amend his statement.

The court then remanded the duo to Lira Central Prison until January 17 when they would be brought back to the same court.

Police had arrested Awino together with her four children.

The three daughters were released on police bond.

